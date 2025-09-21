Manoj Bajpayee Teases 'The Family Man 3' As Show Completes Six Years Since Debut

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man has completed six years since its debut.

At a time when The Family Man is gearing up for its third season, Bajpayee took to Instagram and dropped a brief and witty update.

"6 years since #TheFamilyMan Season 1 dropped and became a cult classic. Season 3?... operation underway," Bajpayee wrote on Instagram.

He also shared a string of pictures, capturing various scenes from the show, featuring actors Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi.

The official handle of directors Raj & DK also shared a post, reminiscing about the show's journey. "From one clapboard to three... The Family Man has been multitasking. And so are we :). Thank you for all the love, as you binged, laughed, memed and argued. You made #TheFamilyMan your own!" the caption read.

They also shared pictures of the clapboards from all the seasons, with the final picture offering a glimpse into the shooting of Season 3, as it focuses on Bajpayee.

Earlier in June, the makers unveiled the first glimpse of the show. They also confirmed the inclusion of new faces like Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur. Meanwhile, returning in pivotal roles this season are Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), and Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), among others.

In the series created by Raj and DK, Bajpayee plays Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man leading a double life as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictional division of the National Investigation Agency.

The third season will be out on Prime Video soon.