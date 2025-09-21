Trump Vows To Defend Poland, Baltic States If Russia Escalates
Washington: President Donald Trump on Sunday said he would defend Poland and the Baltic states in case of an escalation from Russia, following Moscow's incursion into Estonia's airspace.
Asked whether he would help defend the EU members if Russia intensifies hostilities, Trump told reporters: "Yeah, I would. I would."
Estonia has requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday following Friday's incursion.
Three Russian MiG-31 fighters violated Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland, triggering complaints of a dangerous new provocation from the European Union and NATO but a denial from Moscow.
Italian F-35 fighters attached to NATO's air defense support mission in the Baltic states, along with Swedish and Finnish aircraft, were scrambled to intercept the Russian jets and warn them off.
Asked whether he had been briefed on the situation in Estonia, Trump answered in the affirmative and added: "We don't like it."
His statement came about two weeks after some 17 Russian drones violated Polish airspace, in incident Trump then sought to downplay.
"It could have been a mistake," Trump told journalists on September 11.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment