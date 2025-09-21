Arab League Condemns Attack On El Fasher Mosque In Sudan
Cairo: The Arab League condemned the attack that targeted a mosque in the Sudanese city of El Fasher on Friday, killing dozens of civilians praying there.
In a statement today, the Arab League reiterated its demand for the lifting of the siege of El-Fasher, which has continued for over a year and a half despite the demands of the Security Council in its Resolution 2736 (2024), and for an immediate cessation of hostilities there, respect for and protection of civilians, and facilitation of humanitarian access.
The statement indicated that the Arab League is currently engaged in intensive consultations with the United Nations and the African Union to revive Sudanese-led talks at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa and facilitate the achievement of a humanitarian truce and ceasefire.
