PM Modi To Lay Foundation For Two Major Hydropower Projects In Arunachal Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Sep 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh on Monday to lay the foundation stones of 13 development projects including two major hydro power projects, worth over Rs 5,127 crore at Itanagar and will address a mega public meeting at the Indira Gandhi Park here, officials said on Sunday.

A senior official said that the Prime Minister will virtually lay the foundation stone of two major hydro power projects with a total generation capacity of 426 MW and both the projects would be commissioned by the state owned North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO).

The projects include the Heo Hydro Electric Project (240 MW) and the Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (186 MW) of NEEPCO, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited.

According to the official, these two power projects having estimated cost of over Rs 3,700 crore, are being developed by NEEPCO in joint venture with the government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Heo Hydro Electric Project (3x80 MW), located in the Siyom sub-basin of Shi Yomi district, will generate about 1000 MUs annually. The Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (3x62 MW) will generate about 803 MUs annually.

Both projects are expected to harness the vast hydroelectric potential of Arunachal Pradesh and promote sustainable energy generation, thereby bringing substantial socio-economic benefits in the region, the official said.

He said that by fostering new employment opportunities, these initiatives are poised to propel the state along a path of growth and progress, fueling development and building a brighter future for its citizens.

Together, the Heo and Tato-I projects will significantly contribute to India's clean energy targets, while also transforming the energy and development landscape of Arunachal Pradesh thereby improving the power sector across the country with the aim to create 'Viksit Bhart by 2047', the official pointed out.

The North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) has been the backbone of power generation in India's Northeast region since its inception in 1976. With a vision to harness the region's immense hydro potential, NEEPCO has evolved into a Mini Ratna Category-I Public Sector Enterprise.

Since 2020, NEEPCO is a subsidiary of NTPC Limited and boasts an installed capacity of 2,057 MW, generated through a diversified portfolio of hydro, gas based and solar projects. The NTPC Limited is India's largest integrated power utility, contributing one-fourth of India's power requirements and has an installed capacity of 83 GW, with an additional capacity of 30.90 GW under construction, including 13.3 GW of renewable energy capacity.

The company is committed to achieving 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032, strengthening India's Net Zero goals, the official stated.