Crude Oil Weekly Forecast 21/09: Stronger Selling (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- WTI Crude Oil went into the weekend below its starting point from last Monday. The commodity finished the week's trading near 62.100 while producing a downwards slope on Thursday and Friday. After starting last Monday near 62.150, WTI produced rather interesting speculative action and finished above 63.000. Then on Tuesday the commodity jumped above 64.000 and touched a marked momentarily over 64.400. After Tuesday's success higher, WTI Crude Oil began to run into strong resistance and downside pressure started to produce a test of support around 64.000 on Wednesday. A slight push higher on Thursday took WTI up to nearly 64.200 but then the wheels fell off of the bullish move. Within a couple of hours WTI Crude Oil was trading below 63.200.
- The tide has been essentially held back when 62.000 has been tested the past handful of weeks, but price action below the mark has been seen. If Tuesday's and Wednesday's trading continues to keep the 62.000 level in sights, then it is possible a lackluster GDP number on Thursday could send WTI Crude Oil lower. A stronger U.S growth number may prove beneficial for the commodity.
