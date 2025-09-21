EUR/USD Weekly Forecast 21/09: Buy Or Sell? (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The EUR/USD started last week's trading around the 1.17300 vicinity, but early on began to show signs of buying action seep into the currency pair. The U.S Federal Reserve was a known factor early last week and was anticipated to lower its Federal Funds Rate on Wednesday. The currency pair EUR/USD was trading near the 1.18600 realm before the U.S Fed made its FOMC Statement. Upon the interest rate cut being made official the EUR/USD surged to nearly 1.19200. But that is not where the trading story ends, perhaps that is not even where the saga really begins. Forex traders including EUR/USD players certainly anticipated last week's interest cut of 25 basis points from the U.S Fed. What they didn't know was what the Fed policy rhetoric would be on Wednesday as Jerome Powell spoke. The EUR/USD had certainly factored into its value the interest rate cut of 25 basis points before the Fed announcement. Bullish traders were hoping for strong language that showcased a determination that interest rates would not only be cut in this coming October too, but that they would continue to be decreased. That message wasn't exactly delivered.
- The U.S will release important GDP numbers this Thursday. Friday will see a key inflation report from the U.S too. While the growth numbers have surprised to the upside recently, the Core PCE Price Index this coming Friday could be the report that impacts the EUR/USD this week the most. Perhaps a range between 1.17300 to 1.17900 may factor into trading early this week for the EUR/USD within its known realm. A look at a one month chart may offer this consideration for some traders, particularly those who believe the EUR/USD will not go too much lower, but may find it difficult to gain momentum higher in the short-term.
