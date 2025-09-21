Brazilian Kids' Wear Brand Camu Camu Goes Global

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Piece by piece, crafted by hand with carefully selected fabrics and trimmings, seamstress Maria Antonia Scudeler began making children's clothes to sell in her hometown of Cerquilho. This was back in the 1970s. The pieces were so well received that they soon reached the market in São Paulo city and throughout the state. Fifty years later, the Camu Camu brand is sold across Brazil through its e-commerce platform. This year, it also started selling in the United States, Panama, and the Dominican Republic.

Pieces feature original designs

The growth was organic, the result of significant investment in original design, branding, and most recently, the brand's digitalization. The average production is 10,000 pieces per month, with e-commerce being the main sales channel.“We used to have our own brick-and-mortar store, but now we focus entirely on digital sales and serving multi-brand retailers,” explains Josiane Scudeler, Maria Antonia's daughter and one of the company's partners.“We also take part in international fairs and events aimed at the children's clothing segment.”

The pieces-dresses and skirt/short-and-top sets-feature prints inspired by Brazilian landscapes and icons. They are original, colorful, comfortable, and, in Josiane's words,“truly childlike.” On the brand's Instagram, there's even a statement that children should wear children's clothes, not miniature versions of adult styles. The audience consists of mothers who value original design, Brazilian identity, comfort, and purpose.“These are women who want to dress their children in pieces that honor childhood, tell stories-not just follow trends,” explains Josiane.

Brazilian icons in the prints

Recognition also comes from the market itself: The brand's craftsmanship and respect for its young audience have earned awards and highlights at fashion fairs, both in Brazil and abroad. It was named Best Children's Brand in Las Vegas, Featured Brand in Colombia, and selected by WGSN (a consumer trends company) as one of the Top 3 brands in New York out of 280. The pieces are feminine and offered in three categories-babies, children (sizes 4 to 12), and youth (10 to 18).

The company remains family-run. Now, at the forefront are Josiane and her sisters Regiane and Edineia. The three are partners, each overseeing a specific area: Josiane leads marketing, sales, and strategy; Regiane heads creation, styling, and product development; and Edineia oversees finance.“We strongly believe in this balance of talents within the family, and it's what keeps us grounded, innovative, and steady, even with all the brand's growth,” says Josiane.

With its own factory in Cerquilho, the team now has around 40 direct employees, in addition to partners and service providers who are part of the production chain. In this new chapter of exports, beyond the three countries where Camu Camu is already present, Josiane says discussions with countries in Latin America and Europe are already underway, especially with boutiques aligned with the brand's style, valuing originality, Brazilian aesthetics, and the concept of children's slow fashion-pieces made with quality materials, designed to last, and produced with respect for those who make them.

Expanding into Arab countries is also on the Scudeler sisters' radar.“We believe that countries like the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Kuwait have audiences that appreciate distinctive design, artisanal finishes, and products with a story. Camu Camu's aesthetic has great potential in these markets, especially given the appreciation for high-quality children's fashion there.”

For the entrepreneur, bringing Brazil through style and prints is not a marketing or commercial strategy-it's identity. It's a way to highlight the beauty of Brazil and what the country has to offer.“We showcase the many beauties of our country through prints, colors, themes, and storytelling. And we believe that what captivates audiences abroad isn't a 'Brazilian label,' but the complete package: originality, sensitivity, and the true quality of the pieces.”

Now the Scudeler family proudly watches the brand, born in the countryside of São Paulo, conquer the world-without ever losing its essence of being Brazil-made with authenticity, color, soul, and care.“Camu Camu is more than just a children's clothing brand. It's a life project that believes childhood should be preserved, celebrated, and respected. Every piece we create carries this mission-to dress with poetry, responsibility, and beauty.”

As a side note: camu-camu is a fruit native to the Amazon.

