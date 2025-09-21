Georgia Society Of Cpas And Feeding Georgia's Accounting Food Fight Raises Nearly 1.5 Million Meals For Georgia's Food Banks
(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Marking its 12th anniversary, the 2025 Georgia Accounting Food Fight has concluded with resounding success, further cementing its commitment to ending hunger across the state. This annual fundraising campaign, a collaborative effort between Feeding Georgia and the Georgia Society of Certified Public Accountants (CPAs), raised an impressive $380,071.50 - the equivalent of nearly 1.5 million meals.
"We could not be more grateful to the Georgia Society of CPAs and all of the accounting teams who brought their best to such an important competition," said Julie Kuykendall, Executive Director of Feeding Georgia. "Thanks to this tremendous effort, many more families and neighbors across our state will receive the nourishing food they need to thrive."
Collins/Moody & Company won the honor of Grand Prize Food Fight Hero, raising $2,100 and earning the most points per employee statewide. The Grand Prize Hunger Champion Winner was Nichols, Cauley and Associates, raising $61,140.67 with the most statewide points overall. To view a complete list of the 2025 Accounting Food Fight winners by category, please visit
The Georgia Accounting Food Fight is timed each year to restock the food banks after the summer surge they experience due to the conclusion of the school year (and school lunch assistance programs). During the friendly two-week competition, accounting professionals compete to raise funds for nine food banks across the state. All funds raised by each team stay local and benefit the food bank that serves its community.
As the Georgia Accounting Food Fight concludes its 12th year, Boyd Search, CEO of The Georgia Society of CPAs, celebrated the campaign's record-breaking impact: "This year was our most successful yet, with CPAs across Georgia raising more than $380,000 to fight hunger. Together, we've now contributed nearly $2.9 million since launching this initiative-a remarkable reflection of the generosity and commitment of our profession. When we come together with a shared purpose, there's no limit to what we can achieve for our communities."
Right now, 1 in 7 Georgians is experiencing food insecurity, meaning they may not know when their next meal will be. Fundraisers like the Georgia Accounting Food Fight are more crucial than ever. The fundraising efforts will directly support Feeding Georgia's mission to provide nutritious meals to those in need and create a hunger-free Georgia.
Since its inception in 2014, the Georgia Accounting Food Fight has collectively raised $2,926,634.60 the equivalent of 11,706,538 meals for the state's food banks.
The Georgia Society of CPAs extends its heartfelt gratitude to all participating teams, sponsors, and supporters for their instrumental role in this year's campaign's success. They have demonstrated that when individuals and organizations unite for a common cause, they can achieve remarkable feats.
For more information about the Georgia Accounting Food Fight and how you can contribute to Feeding Georgia's mission, please visit
About The Georgia Society of CPAs (GSCPA)
The Georgia Society of CPAs is the premier professional organization for CPAs in the state of Georgia. With nearly 12,500 members throughout the state, the purpose of GSCPA is to achieve excellence by providing superior advocacy, leadership, service, lifelong learning, and personal and professional development opportunities. For more information, visit
About Feeding Georgia
Feeding Georgia comprises seven regional Feeding America food banks, amplifying their impact through education, collaboration, and advocacy in a statewide effort to end hunger in Georgia. Founded in 1985, Feeding Georgia distributes over 180 million pounds of food through more than 2,000 partner agencies across Georgia each year. Its member food banks include Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, Golden Harvest Food Bank, America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, Feeding the Valley Food Bank, Atlanta Community Food Bank with Georgia Mountain Food Bank, and Chattanooga Area Food Bank (Food Bank of Northwest Georgia). To learn more, visit
"We could not be more grateful to the Georgia Society of CPAs and all of the accounting teams who brought their best to such an important competition," said Julie Kuykendall, Executive Director of Feeding Georgia. "Thanks to this tremendous effort, many more families and neighbors across our state will receive the nourishing food they need to thrive."
Collins/Moody & Company won the honor of Grand Prize Food Fight Hero, raising $2,100 and earning the most points per employee statewide. The Grand Prize Hunger Champion Winner was Nichols, Cauley and Associates, raising $61,140.67 with the most statewide points overall. To view a complete list of the 2025 Accounting Food Fight winners by category, please visit
The Georgia Accounting Food Fight is timed each year to restock the food banks after the summer surge they experience due to the conclusion of the school year (and school lunch assistance programs). During the friendly two-week competition, accounting professionals compete to raise funds for nine food banks across the state. All funds raised by each team stay local and benefit the food bank that serves its community.
As the Georgia Accounting Food Fight concludes its 12th year, Boyd Search, CEO of The Georgia Society of CPAs, celebrated the campaign's record-breaking impact: "This year was our most successful yet, with CPAs across Georgia raising more than $380,000 to fight hunger. Together, we've now contributed nearly $2.9 million since launching this initiative-a remarkable reflection of the generosity and commitment of our profession. When we come together with a shared purpose, there's no limit to what we can achieve for our communities."
Right now, 1 in 7 Georgians is experiencing food insecurity, meaning they may not know when their next meal will be. Fundraisers like the Georgia Accounting Food Fight are more crucial than ever. The fundraising efforts will directly support Feeding Georgia's mission to provide nutritious meals to those in need and create a hunger-free Georgia.
Since its inception in 2014, the Georgia Accounting Food Fight has collectively raised $2,926,634.60 the equivalent of 11,706,538 meals for the state's food banks.
The Georgia Society of CPAs extends its heartfelt gratitude to all participating teams, sponsors, and supporters for their instrumental role in this year's campaign's success. They have demonstrated that when individuals and organizations unite for a common cause, they can achieve remarkable feats.
For more information about the Georgia Accounting Food Fight and how you can contribute to Feeding Georgia's mission, please visit
About The Georgia Society of CPAs (GSCPA)
The Georgia Society of CPAs is the premier professional organization for CPAs in the state of Georgia. With nearly 12,500 members throughout the state, the purpose of GSCPA is to achieve excellence by providing superior advocacy, leadership, service, lifelong learning, and personal and professional development opportunities. For more information, visit
About Feeding Georgia
Feeding Georgia comprises seven regional Feeding America food banks, amplifying their impact through education, collaboration, and advocacy in a statewide effort to end hunger in Georgia. Founded in 1985, Feeding Georgia distributes over 180 million pounds of food through more than 2,000 partner agencies across Georgia each year. Its member food banks include Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, Golden Harvest Food Bank, America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, Feeding the Valley Food Bank, Atlanta Community Food Bank with Georgia Mountain Food Bank, and Chattanooga Area Food Bank (Food Bank of Northwest Georgia). To learn more, visit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment