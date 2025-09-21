Temperory Closure At Bani Hajer Interchange
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced a temporary closure for five hours at Bani Hajer Interchange from 12 midnight until 5 am on September 25. During the closure that will be implemented in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic, traffic coming from Doha via Khalifa Boulevard towards Al Shahama Street will be closed.
Road users coming from Doha via Khalifa Boulevard towards Bani Hajer are advised to use the bridge leading to New Al Rayyan Street, then make a U-turn at Al Shafi Interchange, and finally use the Bani Hajer Interchange underpass to reach their destinations.
