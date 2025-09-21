Qatar Firms: Malaysia Halal Expo Offerings To Enrich Qatari Market
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Companies from Qatar that participated in the recently concluded Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) 2025 in Kuala Lumpur have lauded the event for its role in helping enrich the Qatari market with a wide range of innovative halal products.
Companies such as Lari Group, Al Majid Jawad, and Qatar National Import & Export (QNIE) participated in the 'Premium Buyers' segment of the International Sourcing Programme (INSP), one of the key components of the four-day event held at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC).
Describing MIHAS 2025 as“busy, fruitful, and promising,” Lari Group chairman Abdulrazaq Lari noted that“Malaysian products are well-received in Qatar,” and explained that while the country has sufficient halal facilities, product variety remains a challenge, especially niche categories like confectionery.
Moreover, Lari has expressed full confidence in Malaysian halal standards, adding that Lari Group actively shares feedback with Malaysian suppliers to meet Qatari consumer preferences. He lauded Malaysian companies for supplier responsiveness, particularly in tailoring product flavours to suit Qatari tastes. This ongoing exchange of feedback and adaptation exemplifies a productive and culturally sensitive business relationship, Lari said.
Drawn by MIHAS 2025's focus on halal products and rising demand in Qatar, Reji Sam, Group Brand manager of Al Majid Jawad, noted that participation in the exhibition marks the company's first appearance at the event, despite longstanding relationships with Malaysian suppliers.
He emphasised Malaysia's reputation for stringent and consistent halal certification, contrasting it with the fluctuating standards in other countries. According to him, MIHAS serves as a gateway to discovering new, unique F&B products that can meet rising demands.
Waqqas Jaffar, Category supervisor at Qatar National Import & Export (QNIE), praised the organisation and energy of MIHAS 2025, noting the enthusiasm of Malaysian companies eager to export to Qatar. With a limited number of halal brands currently available, Jaffar sees MIHAS as a strategic platform to explore new offerings, particularly in health-conscious categories.
MATRADE announced earlier that the results from its flagship INSP are set to help MIHAS achieve its RM4.5bn sales targets. The INSP, a central pillar of the event, saw more than 4,000 physical business meetings arranged between 600 Malaysian sellers and 300 international buyers, including top-tier retailers and hypermarkets with combined annual revenues exceeding RM1.5tn.
The programme, which also features a virtual component running until November 5, 2025, has already generated significant sales and is expected to surpass last year's RM2.52bn achievement, thereby strengthening Malaysia's trade ties across Asean, the GCC, Europe, Africa, and the Americas.
MATRADE chairman Reezal Merican Naina Merican emphasised MIHAS' role as a catalyst for Malaysia's halal leadership:“The strong performance of the INSP this year underscores the global demand for Malaysia's halal offerings. Through MIHAS and our digital platforms, we are enabling Malaysian exporters to connect with high-value global buyers and unlock new opportunities.”
MATRADE CEO Mustafa Abdul Aziz emphasised that INSP is about building long-term business linkages:“The meetings conducted at the INSP are not just transactions, but opportunities for Malaysian exporters to forge lasting partnerships in high-value markets. This is how we position Malaysian halal products and services as trusted global brands.
“One of the key strengths of the INSP is MATRADE's ability to leverage our network of 48 overseas trade offices to curate carefully and pre-qualify buyers, which ensures that the business meetings are highly targeted, connecting Malaysian companies with buyers who have genuine demand. This, in turn, leads to successful business deals and long-lasting partnerships.”Malaysia International Halal Showcase MIHAS 2025
