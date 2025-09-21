UNRWA: Nearly Two Million Palestinians Forcibly Displaced In The Gaza Strip
In a statement, the UN agency said that "For 2 years too long, UNRWA has been calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, the scale of suffering and destruction is unimaginable." It added, "We call again for a ceasefire now."
Last Friday, the UNRWA reported that the cost of displacement from Gaza City in the north of the Strip to the south is estimated at $3,180 per family. The agency also pointed to severe overcrowding in areas designated for the tents of Palestinians displaced by the Israeli military offensive.
This comes amid the massive humanitarian crisis facing the people of the besieged Gaza Strip, which has been the target of a war of extermination for nearly two years, and amid the intensification of Israeli occupation operations in Gaza City in recent days.UNRWA displacement forcible ceasefire
