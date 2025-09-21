UK, Canada, And Australia Officially Recognize State Of Palestine In Coordinated Move
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In a significant diplomatic development, the UK, Canada, and Australia announced on Sunday their formal recognition of the State of Palestine, in a coordinated effort aimed at reviving momentum toward a two-state solution.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer made the announcement in a video statement posted on Platform X (formerly Twitter), declaring: "Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine".
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed the recognition in a joint statement with Foreign Minister Penny Wong, stating that Australia, alongside Canada and the UK, had officially recognized the Palestinian state. The move, they said, is part of a broader effort to restart peace negotiations, beginning with a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all detainees.
In a similar announcement, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney declared that Canada now formally recognizes the State of Palestine, aligning with the joint diplomatic initiative. These announcements follow the UN General Assembly's overwhelming adoption of the New York Declaration last Friday-a joint Saudi-French initiative that outlines concrete, time-bound, and irreversible steps toward achieving a two-state solution.
With the latest recognitions, 149 out of 193 UN member states now officially recognize the State of Palestine.
