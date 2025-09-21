GCO Director Meets Delegation From German BVMW GCC Office

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Director of the Government Communications Office (GCO) and Chairman of the Permanent Web Summit Organising Committee HE Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al-Thani convened a meeting with Liaison Director of German BVMW GCC Office Nizar Maarouf, and Managing Director Christian Schwippert, to discuss coordination and the roadmap for the second edition of the German Startup Pavilion at Web Summit Qatar 2026, taking place from 1st to 4th of February 2026.

During the meeting, HE Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al-Thani reaffirmed his and his team's full support for the upcoming edition, ensuring strong collaboration and facilitation to make it an even greater success.

"Our work with the German startup community exemplifies our broader strategy to foster meaningful international collaboration in the technology and innovation spaces."

"I personally look forward to seeing how the next wave of German startups tap into the opportunities that we continue to expand year over year," HE added.

Nizar Maarouf added: "We look forward to the active participation of the German Startup Pavilion at Web Summit Qatar 2026, following the great success of our first presence at the last edition of the event, which saw the participation of more than 100 German companies. We want to extend our sincere thanks to Sheikh Jassim and his team for their continuous support of our work and the hospitality shown to the German startup participants at Web Summit 2025."

The meeting highlighted the shared commitment to further strengthen Qatari-German cooperation in innovation and entrepreneurship, and expanding opportunities for partnership and investment in a way that positions Qatar as a global hub for technology and innovation.