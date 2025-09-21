Summer To 'Astronomically End' On Monday: Qatar Meteorology

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) announced that Monday, September 22, will mark the astronomical end of summer and the beginning of autumn.

QMD stated on this day, the sun will be directly overhead on the equator, temperatures will moderate, with increased chances of local rain clouds.

The department also noted that, during the autumnal equinox, day and night hours will be equal.