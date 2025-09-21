Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Arrives In New York

2025-09-21 02:01:08
New York: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, arrived in New York, USA, today to participate in the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

HH the Amir is accompanied by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and an official delegation.

