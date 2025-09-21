Qatar Participates In IEC Annual Meeting In New Delhi

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New Delhi: The State of Qatar took part in the annual meeting of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), held in the Indian capital, New Delhi.

The Qatari delegation was headed by Chairperson of the Qatar General Organization for Standards and Metrology (QGOSM) HE Eng. Mohammed bin Saud Al Musallam.

The IEC is one of the three key global organizations responsible for international standardization, alongside the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

As a non-governmental and non-profit body, the IEC specializes in developing and publishing international standards for electricity, electronics, and related technologies.

IEC standards cover a wide range of technologies, from electric power generation, transmission, and distribution, to household appliances, office equipment, semiconductors, fiber optics, batteries, solar energy, nanotechnology, and marine energy, among others.

During the meeting, participants reviewed the IEC President's report, which outlined the three pillars of the Commission's strategic plan. The report also addressed the challenges facing the organization and proposed solutions to overcome them.

The President's report emphasized the importance of staying in constant alignment with rapid technological and societal changes, while building a strong brand and delivering tangible impact in areas such as sustainability and ethical technology development.

Additionally, the meeting reviewed the IEC's financial statements for 2024 and the 2026 budget, which was presented as a consolidated budget covering all of the IEC's business units: standards, services, conformity assessment, the guarantee fund, and the Global Impact Fund.

The assembly also saw the re-election of the IEC Treasurer and Vice Chair of the Board, as well as the renewal and appointment of several advisory committee members for the 2026-2028 term.