Ministry To Hold Impounded Vehicles Auction From Monday
Doha, Qatar: The Public Auction Committee for the sale of seized vehicles at the Ministry of Interior announces an auction for seized vehicles through the Soum application, starting tomorrow.
The auction will last from Monday, September 22, from 8am, until Wednesday, September 24 until 11pm.
Vehicle inspections will be available during the auction period at the Traffic Seizure Yard in the Industrial Area – Street 52, from 3pm to 6pm.
