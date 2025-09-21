Draft Policy On Mineral Processing, Export, Labs Approved

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Economic Commission has approved a draft policy on processing and export of minerals, along with a plan for constructing laboratories at key border ports, the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs said on Sunday.

A regular meeting of the Economic Commission, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, was held at the Marmarin Palace on Saturday, a statement from his office said.

During the meeting, the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) presented a draft policy on mineral processing and exports, which was approved following comprehensive discussions.

The deputy premier's office said the objective of the policy was to facilitate mineral processing in line with national and international standards, attract domestic and foreign investments in the mining sector, enhance coordination between relevant institutions on mineral processing and exports, ensure easier access of mineral traders to regional and global markets and create employment opportunities within the country.

The meeting also reviewed the findings of a committee tasked with assessing the proposed laboratory complex project at key border crossings. The proposal was endorsed after a comprehensive evaluation.

Available information indicates that the complex will accommodate nine ministries and agencies and each laboratory will be built on 20 acres of land.

The commission added that other issues were also discussed at the meeting and referred to the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) for final approval.

kk/ma