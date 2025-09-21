IEA Reacts To Trump's Remarks On Bagram Airbase

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has reacted to recent remarks by US President Donald Trump about retaking the Bagram airbase, stressing that Afghanistan's independence and territorial integrity remained its top priority.

IEA urged Washington to adopt a new, rational and realistic approach instead of repeating failed experiences.

In recent days, Trump has repeatedly spoken about regaining control of the Bagram airbase, saying:“We're trying to get it back (Bagram Airbase) that could be a little breaking news. We're trying to get it back. Because they need things from us. We want that base back.”

On Saturday, Trump warned:“If Afghanistan does not hand Bagram Airbase back to the United States, something bad will happen.”

In response, IEA deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat, in a statement on his X account, said in light of Sharia principles and its balanced, economy-focused foreign policy, Afghanistan sought positive ties with all countries on the basis of mutual and shared interests.

The statement said it has been made clear to the United States in all bilateral discussions that independence and territorial integrity were of utmost importance to the IEA.

It recalled that under the Doha Agreement, the US had pledged“not to use force or threats against Afghanistan's territorial integrity and political independence and not to interfere in its internal affairs.” Therefore, Washington should uphold its commitments.

The statement stressed once again that instead of repeating past failed experiences, a rational and realistic policy must be pursued.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff Qari Fasihuddin Fitrat also told a gathering today that some voices had recently emerged suggesting that talks were underway with the IEA regarding the return of Bagram Airbase.

He reassured that no compromise over a single inch of the country's territory was possible.

