Self-Medication For H. Pylori May Prove Dangerous: Specialists

KABUL (Pajhwok): Health specialists warn that self-medication for H. pylori - one of the most common bacterial stomach infections - can lead to severe stomach ulcers and, in some cases even cancer.

What is H. pylori?

Dr. Najibullah Shirzad, a general internal medicine specialist and gastroenterology and endoscopy subspecialist in Kabul, told Pajhwok Afghan News that H. pylori is an infection and bacteria that cause inflammation in the digestive system, especially the stomach.

He explained that sometimes people infected with H. pylori - about 50 to 55 percent - may not show any symptoms, while in acute cases, symptoms can appear.

The main symptoms experienced by patients include chest burning, heartburn, stomach pain, back pain, nausea, early satiety, bloating, gas, post-meal stomach distension and even headaches.

According to Dr. Shirzad, these symptoms vary from person to person depending on their condition.

He stated that this infection can be transmitted through the feces of an infected person, saliva, shared utensils, drinking unsafe water, or consuming contaminated food.

Regarding prevention, he said:“To prevent this infection, drinking water must be clean, fruits and vegetables should be properly washed, meat should be well-cooked and dairy products should be hygienic.”

Self-medication for H Pylori is dangerous

Dr. Shirzad said that in Afghanistan, many people ignore their illnesses and resort to self-medication, which can sometimes have serious consequences.

He explained:“Using medications on your own not only does not cure the disease but also does not eliminate the infection. It can kill beneficial bacteria and cause digestive problems. Some patients who come to us have used medications or pre-packaged kits, or medicines advertised on social media, without consulting a doctor. In some cases, if one family member successfully treats H. pylori at home, others may use the same prescription without seeing a doctor. We have encountered these cases.”

He added:“Unfortunately, patients often come to us in the late stages of the disease. Many have used home remedies or traditional medicine and obtained medications from pharmacies on their own. These may temporarily relieve symptoms but eventually make the condition worse.”

Dr. Shirzad emphasized that H. pylori infection can cause stomach inflammation and ulcers, and current research shows that such ulcers can lead to digestive system and stomach cancers.

He noted that there are no precise statistics on the prevalence of this infection in Afghanistan, but it is estimated that 80 percent of people may be affected. Sometimes the infection shows symptoms, while in other cases, there are none.

He urged citizens never to self-medicate for any disease.

Patients' Experiences

Omid Ayobi, a resident of the 10th district of Kabul, said:“My mother was ill, so I took her to the doctor. After examination, it was found that she has H. pylori, and she was given medication.”

Regarding self-medication, he added:“People in the country certainly use traditional medicine, but when my mother tried it several times, it did not work. Due to stomach pain, she sometimes uses omeprazole.”

Similarly, Engineer Farhad, a resident of Khairkhana in Kabul, said:“I came to the doctor because of an upset stomach and found I have H. pylori. I tried treatment before, but I could not follow it properly, so I experienced some discomfort. This time I came back.”

He continued:“Some traditional medicine practitioners recommend herbal medicines. I personally tried them, but I saw no benefit. Sometimes I also got omeprazole from a pharmacy, which was almost useless.”

He said he has had stomach problems for four years and previously traveled to India for treatment. He had a stomach ulcer, which has now healed.

Another resident, who had self-medicated with antacids and omeprazole, later found out after consulting a doctor that his H. pylori infection had progressed to stomach cancer due to improper self-treatment.

He declined further comments but urged people to seek medical care to avoid the same fate.

Herbal Medicine Advertisements for H. pylori on Social Media

Social media pages widely promote herbal medicines for stomach ailments, including H. pylori and ulcers. Sellers claim these remedies are“100% herbal and without side effects” and can cure the disease permanently within a few days.

One Facebook video states:“Herbal stomach capsules for ulcers, H. pylori, heartburn, gas, stomach inflammation - made from more than 18 different herbs. Use for 15 days and say goodbye to stomach problems forever. 100% guaranteed. For adults over 18 only. continuous use is required.”

Another post claims:“Dear friends with stomach problems, H. pylori, indigestion, stomach pain, weakness, or loss of appetite, definitely use our herbal medicines. The result is 100% guaranteed.”

Users' Reactions

One Facebook user,“Da Storoo Qafela,” commented:“You are deceiving people. On what medical principles are you selling medicines?”

Another user, Emil Naderi, asked:“How much does it cost, and what is your address?”

