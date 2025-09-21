Moi Denies Contacts With Foreign Intelligence, Defence Agencies

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has rejected a report claiming its spokesman spoke about contacts with defence and intelligence institutions of Russia, China, the United States and Europe against terrorist groups.

The Financial Times reported Thursday, quoting MoI spokesman Mufti Abdul Mateen Qani as saying:“The Taliban were“in contact” with defence and intelligence agencies from Russia, China, the US and Europe as part of their operations against militant groups.

“We hope the connections can grow, but after 20 years of war against some of these countries, it is hard to do so openly,” he said.

However, in a statement, the MoI spokesman said the report suggesting he had spoken of such contacts was“completely baseless and devoid of truth.”

“The spokesman of MoI has never made such remarks and no official source of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has ever made such a statement,” the statement stressed.

The ministry described the publication of the report as“a media conspiracy and part of the propaganda war against IEA.”

It said the aim was to create negative perceptions, undermine public trust and damage the country's political independence.

It added that publishing such“fabricated news” was contrary to the law on freedom of expression and against professional and ethical media standards.

The ministry urged media outlets to uphold journalistic principles and standards in their reports.

