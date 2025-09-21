Daikundi Residents Fund 2 Iron-Concrete Bridges

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

NEILI (Pajhwok): Construction work on two iron-concrete bridges has been launched in central Daikundi province with financial contributions from local residents and philanthropists worth more than two million afghanis.

Akbar Wahaj, project coordinator, said the two bridges, costing 2.2 million afghanis, are being built with local funds and donations from benefactors along the transportation routes of various parts of Ghujur Ab area of Miramor district.

He said the bridges are considered one of the vital needs of the people. Upon completion, residents will benefit from easier movement and the transportation of daily necessities.

Wahaj explained the bridges would connect Daikundi with the neighboring provinces of Ghazni and Bamyan through shorter routes.

Ghulam Rasoul, a resident, expressed hope that with the completion of these bridges, problems faced by students, travelers, and patients in transportation would be significantly reduced.

During the flood season, the road in two parts of the area remains blocked for some time to all kinds of traffic.

Rasoul claimed this project was initiated by the people themselves with their financial contributions.

Miramor residents have called for government and philanthropists' support in completing the project.

Recently, residents implemented various development projects using their personal funds in the province.

hz/ma