Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
72Kg Of Drugs Seized In Ghazni

72Kg Of Drugs Seized In Ghazni


2025-09-21 02:00:40
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): Police have seized 72 kilograms of drugs and arrested two persons in connection with the seizure in southern Ghazni province.

A statement from the Ghazni Provincial Police Headquarters said the drugs were discovered and seized in Al-Badr Square area of the provincial capital, Ghazni City.

The narcotics loaded in two vehicles had been brought from northeastern Badakhshan province and were being transported to Helmand province.

The Police Headquarters wrote that two people have also been arrested in connection with the drugs and they would be handed over to judicial organs after investigation.

ma

MENAFN21092025000174011037ID1110090473

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search