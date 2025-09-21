72Kg Of Drugs Seized In Ghazni
GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): Police have seized 72 kilograms of drugs and arrested two persons in connection with the seizure in southern Ghazni province.
A statement from the Ghazni Provincial Police Headquarters said the drugs were discovered and seized in Al-Badr Square area of the provincial capital, Ghazni City.
The narcotics loaded in two vehicles had been brought from northeastern Badakhshan province and were being transported to Helmand province.
The Police Headquarters wrote that two people have also been arrested in connection with the drugs and they would be handed over to judicial organs after investigation.
ma
