3 Road Concreting Projects Completed In Ghazni

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): Three road concreting projects have been completed at a cost of 24 million afghanis and put into use in Ghazni province, an official said on Sunday.

Ghazni Mayor Maulvi Sardar Wali Sabit told a meeting held in this regard that the projects were implemented in the first, third and fifth districts of Ghazni city.

The 600-meterlong and six-meter wide roads have been concreted along with water channels.

According to him, the projects consumed 24 million afghanis provided by the World Bank.

Haji Asghar, a resident of Ghazni city, told Pajhwok Afghan News that these roads were among the most important routes in Ghazni city because thousands of people commuted on them daily.

ma