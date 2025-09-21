3 Road Concreting Projects Completed In Ghazni
GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): Three road concreting projects have been completed at a cost of 24 million afghanis and put into use in Ghazni province, an official said on Sunday.
Ghazni Mayor Maulvi Sardar Wali Sabit told a meeting held in this regard that the projects were implemented in the first, third and fifth districts of Ghazni city.
The 600-meterlong and six-meter wide roads have been concreted along with water channels.
According to him, the projects consumed 24 million afghanis provided by the World Bank.
Haji Asghar, a resident of Ghazni city, told Pajhwok Afghan News that these roads were among the most important routes in Ghazni city because thousands of people commuted on them daily.
ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment