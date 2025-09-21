Adherence To International Rule Of Law A Practical Necessity For Creating A Fair Governance System: Global Times

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) China's GGI promotes multilateralism, rule of law, and fairness to build inclusive, just, and stable global governance.

Beijing, China, Sept. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In this pivotal year of 2025 - commemorating both the 80th anniversary of the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War and the founding of the UN - Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), offering China's wisdom and solutions to further strengthen and improve global governance. The Global Times (GT) has launched a series of interviews, "China's vision on global governance," to share international scholars' insights into the spirit, contemporary relevance and global significance of the GGI.

In the third installment of the series, Kin Phea (Kin), director general of the International Relations Institute of the Royal Academy of Cambodia, shared his understanding of "staying committed to international rule of law," the fundamental safeguard for global governance and the second core concept of the GGI, with GT reporter Wang Wenwen. "Adherence to the international rule of law is not an abstract ideal but a practical necessity for creating a fair, inclusive, and cooperative global governance system," he said.

GT: Against the changing global landscape, what significance and urgency does the proposal of the GGI hold?

Kin: The international system faces increasing pressure from great power competition, economic fragmentation, and transnational challenges such as climate change, pandemics and cybersecurity threats. The GGI holds particular significance in this context because it seeks to reinvigorate multilateralism by making it more representative, balanced and effective in addressing current challenges to global governance. The GGI's core vision is to adapt global rules and institutions to the 21st century, where developing countries have a more important role in global affairs.

The urgency of the GGI arises from the growing trends of unilateralism, bloc confrontation, and the selective application of international law. These trends weaken multilateral institutions and erode trust among nations. The GGI is a necessary effort to restore confidence in international cooperation and enhance the legitimacy of global governance. It calls for inclusive dialogue, equitable participation, and joint problem-solving to prevent global governance from becoming dominated by a few powerful states.

In essence, the initiative is a timely call to strengthen confidence in international cooperation, restore the legitimacy of global governance and safeguard peace, stability and development in an increasingly volatile world.

GT: From your perspective, why does the GGI advocate staying committed to the international rule of law? How does staying committed to the international rule of law ensure a more just and equitable world order?

Kin: The GGI advocates for a commitment to the international rule of law because it serves as the foundation for stability, predictability and fairness in international relations. When countries disregard established norms, impose unilateral sanctions, or use threats of force to advance narrow interests, they jeopardize the collective security architecture painstakingly built since the end of World War II. Such actions set dangerous precedents, encouraging power politics and eroding trust among states.

The GGI is founded on the conviction that international law, particularly the UN Charter and universally recognized treaties, serves as an impartial framework for resolving disputes peacefully and fostering cooperation. By upholding these rules, all states, regardless of their size or power, enjoy equal rights and obligations, which is crucial for preventing coercion and safeguarding the sovereignty of smaller or weaker nations. This commitment promotes diplomacy, arbitration and judicial settlement as the preferred means of resolving disputes, thereby reducing the risk of armed conflict and enhancing stability.

By reinforcing universally accepted norms, the GGI aims to build a world order guided not by might but by justice - one that ensures equitable participation, protects development rights, and strengthens collective security mechanisms. Ultimately, adherence to the international rule of law is not an abstract ideal but a practical necessity for creating a fair, inclusive, and cooperative global governance system.

GT: How do you view China's role as a promoter and defender of the international rule of law? What qualifies China to undertake such a role?

Kin: The international rule of law championed by the GGI is anchored in the UN Charter, international treaties, and norms shaped by inclusive multilateral processes. It is universal, consensus-based, and designed to protect the sovereignty and legitimate rights of all states, ensuring that no nation stands above the law.

The GGI underscores that global governance should advance the shared interests of humanity, not the geopolitical ambitions of a few powerful states. This distinction is vital because it determines whether the international system remains genuinely rules-based or becomes an instrument of selective enforcement that breeds division and instability.

China's proposal of the GGI underscores its emergence as a leading force in building a more just, balanced and inclusive global order. By championing equality among nations, strengthening multilateralism, and actively shaping international norms, China positions itself not only as a staunch defender but also as a driving force for the future evolution of the international rule of law, ensuring it reflects the collective aspirations of all humanity. Its approach reflects a vision of global governance where law serves as a shield for all nations, not a tool of domination by a few.

GT: China advocates humanity's shared values of peace, development, equality, justice, democracy, and freedom. In what way will these values be integrated with and used to interpret the international rule of law?

Kin: China aligns its interpretation of the international rule of law with humanity's shared values by embracing UN Charter principles like sovereignty, non-interference, equality, and peaceful dispute resolution. As a founding and permanent UN Security Council member, China holds a unique responsibility to maintain global peace and security. Its advocacy for multilateralism, strengthening UN authority, and opposing unilateral sanctions underscores its commitment to an international legal order that treats all nations equally. China's suffering from foreign invasion in history reinforces its emphasis on sovereignty and fairness, influencing its call for a more just and inclusive global governance system.

Today, China actively contributes to UN peacekeeping, promotes development through initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative, and advocates for a greater voice for developing nations in global decision-making. It also favors dialogue and negotiation for dispute resolution and supports mediation in regional conflicts. Through both principled advocacy and practical engagement, China views the international rule of law not as a tool for power politics, but as a framework for shared peace, justice and prosperity. This approach aims to ensure that global governance benefits all nations, not just a privileged few.

GT: Looking ahead, what are your expectations for the GGI?

Kin: The GGI represents a significant effort to recalibrate international governance, championing a rules-based order that is more inclusive and equitable. It provides a normative framework for reforming multilateral institutions to better reflect contemporary global power dynamics and the growing agency of the developing world.

Beyond institutional reform, the initiative is well-positioned to tackle critical transnational challenges, from digital governance and climate change to pandemics and financial instability. It aims to achieve this by prioritizing collective action and shared responsibility. By mitigating hegemonic competition and reducing unilateralism, the GGI could foster a new and more robust architecture of international cooperation. If successfully implemented, it has the potential to become a cornerstone of 21st-century global governance, thereby enhancing the international system's legitimacy and stability.

