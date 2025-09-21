New Haven Barracks/ Financial Exploitation X2

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE: 25B5004067

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT: (802) 388-4919

DATE: 9/10/25

INCIDENT LOCATION: Crosby Heights, Waltham, VT

VIOLATION: Financial exploitation

ACCUSED: Michael Kenyon

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waltham, VT

ACCUSED: Hilery Kenyon

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waltham, VT

VICTIM: James Gamblin

AGE: 71

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waltham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/10/25 Troopers responded to a report made by Adult Protective Services of fraudulent activity at a residence located on Crosby Heights in the Town of Waltham. Investigation revealed Michael Kenyon (47) and Hilery Kenyon (52) acquired funds of a vulnerable adult through the use of undue influence or duress. On 9/21/21, Michael and Hilery were each issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/3/25, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note that the court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

