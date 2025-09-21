CM Bhupendra Patel Highlights Gujarat's Rs 4 Lakh Crore Cooperative Economy At Amreli Conclave

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Sep 21 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday participated in the 'Sahkar Se Samruddhi' (Prosperity Through Cooperation) conclave held alongside the annual general meeting of Amreli's cooperative institutions.

The event saw participation from Amreli District Central Cooperative Bank, Amreli District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union (Amar Dairy), Amreli District Cooperative Union, and Amreli District Cooperative Purchase-Sale Union, among others.

Speaking at the gathering, the Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, India is moving towards a“cooperative revolution.”

He noted that Gujarat's cooperative sector has now crossed a turnover of Rs 4 lakh crore, adding that the spirit of cooperation is deeply rooted in the culture of Gujaratis. Patel invoked the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi's Gram Swaraj and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's cooperative movement, stressing that cooperatives remain central to rural empowerment.

“By choosing indigenous products and giving momentum to 'Vocal for Local,' we can realise the vision of prosperity through cooperation,” he said.

The Chief Minister lauded the contributions of IFFCO chairman Dilip Sanghani and highlighted the achievements of Amreli's cooperative institutions-such as Amar Dairy, which provides employment to more than 35,000 people, and women's credit societies that have been instrumental in self-reliance and empowerment.

He also pointed out that Gujarat has over 89,000 cooperative societies with 1.65 crore members, with many models now serving as examples for the rest of India. On the sidelines, Patel honoured veterans of the cooperative movement and felicitated achievers, including newly appointed heads of state and international cooperative bodies.

The Chief Minister also distributed cheques to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and the Rural Group Accident Insurance Scheme, along with micro-ATMs to rural cooperative societies. The conclave drew large participation from members of cooperative societies, local legislators, MPs, and senior leaders from the dairy and cooperative sectors.