GST Changes From Navratri Are Matter Of Pride, Say Small Business Owners

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Small business owners on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the changes in GST from the first day of Navratri are a matter of great pride for our country, highlighting how the tax reforms will benefit middle-class families.

They emphasised that the reduced GST rates will help people save more, increase purchasing power, and make essential goods and real estate more affordable, marking the start of a festive“savings celebration” across the nation.

"The changes in GST from the first day of Navratri are a matter of great pride for our country," Ram Gopal Singh, a real estate trader, told IANS, reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on the eve of the changes coming into place from Monday.

"This move not only supports businesses but also strengthens the middle class, making the country's festive season more prosperous and joyful," he added.

"People will save on daily essentials, their purchasing power will increase, and families will be able to celebrate the festive season with some financial relief," said Amit Singh, a trader.

Day-to-day expenses and real estate costs are expected to drop significantly, with GST on materials like cement, wood, stone, and AC blocks reduced from 12-28 per cent to as low as 5 per cent.

Dinesh Singh, another trader, said: "This will make housing projects more affordable for families like ours, and the savings will directly impact our daily spending."

Office workers also appreciated the reforms. Sony Gupta noted that the lower GST rates would increase household savings and buying capacity during the festive season.

"People who used to spend more on essentials will now save, making festivals like Navratri and Diwali even more enjoyable," he said.

Sharad Singh, another office worker, called the initiative a "savings festival" and said it would benefit all families, regardless of their background.

"This is a timely gift for every household, giving financial relief and bringing joy during the festival season," he added.