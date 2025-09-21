PM Modi Changed Nation's Perspective On The Word 'Disabled': HM Amit Shah

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 21 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed the way the country views disability by replacing the word "Viklang" with "Divyang".

Addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of new educational buildings at Shri Parsmal Bohra Blind College in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, Union Minister Shah praised the efforts made under the Prime Minister's leadership for empowering differently-abled people.

He laid the foundation stone of three new buildings at the college -- a college building, boys' hostel, and girls' hostel -- to be built at a cost of nearly Rs 15 crore.

He expressed confidence that these facilities would bring new hope to the lives of children with disabilities.

He lauded the efforts of Sushila Bohra, who has been serving the differently-abled people for decades through schools, colleges, hostels, Braille printing press, recorded lectures, screen readers, computer labs, and libraries.

"Her efforts have enabled many visually impaired students to secure jobs in government, banking, private sectors, and even practice law in the Supreme Court," the Union Minister said.

He recalled that in 2015, Prime Minister Modi introduced the term "Divyang" in place of "Viklang".

"When society begins to see disabled persons as a symbol of divinity, true empowerment begins," he said.

Union Minister Shah also highlighted that Paralympic athletes like Rajasthan's Devendra Jhajharia have brought glory to India, proving that disability is no barrier to excellence.

He also said that while India won only eight Paralympic medals between 1960 and 2012, in the last three Paralympic Games alone India secured 52 medals.

"This was possible because the government provided the right platform and support for Divyang athletes," he added.

Highlighting Narendra Modi-led government's efforts, Union Minister Shah said, "Budget of the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities increased from Rs 338 crore in 2014 to Rs 1,313 crore."

"Under Accessible India Campaign, Rs 563 crore was spent to make 1,314 Union government buildings and 90 airports Divyang-friendly. Also, 3.1 million people were provided with artificial limbs through 18,000 camps in 10 years, compared to only seven lakh beneficiaries before 2014."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that Union Minister Amit Shah has played a historic role in reshaping India's security and justice systems, citing the removal of Article 370, the implementation of new criminal laws, and the CAA.

He added that the new buildings -- Motilal Oswal Gyandeep Bhawan (college), Motilal Oswal Jyoti Sadan (girls' hostel), and HG Foundation Divya Jyoti Bhawan (boys' hostel) -- will open new doors of opportunity for differently-abled children.

CM Sharma emphasised that PM Modi's decision to replace "Viklang" with "Divyang" was not just symbolic but a step towards dignity and empowerment.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that Jodhpur, a city known for compassion and culture, will now also be a hub for differently-abled-friendly education.

The new infrastructure will encourage self-respect and self-reliance among students with disabilities.

At the event, Union Minister Amit Shah released the Braille version of "Main Na Thaki Na Haari", the biography of Sushila Bohra.

Philanthropists contributing to the institute were also honoured.

Supreme Court Justice Sandeep Mehta, Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, Social Justice Minister Avinash Gehlot, and other dignitaries attended the ceremony along with a large gathering of citizens.