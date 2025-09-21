Select Home Warranty Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Benefits Program Offering Members Up To 75% Everyday Savings And Cash Back Rewards
The new Benefits Program reflects Select Home Warranty's long-term vision“to be the trusted partner that transforms how individuals, families, and businesses manage life and resources.”
Transforming Home Warranty Value
With the Select Benefits Program, members gain:
- Up to 75% off on thousands of everyday purchases at leading retailers and service providers Cash back rewards on eligible transactions, putting money back in members' pockets Exclusive member-only access to a nationwide savings network that extends beyond home services
“Our vision has always been bigger than just home repair,” said Joseph Shrem, Founder of Select Home Warranty.“We're here to transform how families and businesses manage their resources. This program gives members the power to protect their homes while also saving money on essentials and earning cash back-something no other warranty provider in the industry offers.”
Industry-First Approach
By combining affordable home warranty plans with daily financial savings, Select Home Warranty is reshaping customer expectations. The Benefits Program supports homeowners, renters, and businesses not only when systems or appliances break down, but also in their day-to-day spending-making Select Home Warranty membership more valuable than ever before.
About Select Home Warranty
Select Home Warranty provides affordable, comprehensive home protection plans covering HVAC, plumbing, electrical systems, and major appliances. With a nationwide network of trusted contractors and a strong focus on customer satisfaction, Select Home Warranty continues to set the standard for peace of mind, financial security, and everyday value. For more information about Select Home Warranty and the new Select Benefits Program, visit
Media Contact
Select Home Warranty PR Team
