Seva Pakhwada: MP Satnam Sandhu Participates In Medical Camp, Says 'Country's Healthcare Transformed Under PM Modi'
As part of this, a mega medical camp was organised at the Nehru Bhawan in Barari village of Nangal (Punjab) under the stewardship of Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu.
The medical camp, organised by the Indian Minorities Federation and NID Foundation, provided free consultations, medicines, and health check-up services to over 5,000 flood-affected people.
Punjab Governor Ghulab Chand Kataria attended the event as the chief guest.
At the medical camp, doctors and paramedic staff examined the health of patients suffering from various diseases and free medicines were also distributed to the patients by the organising committee. Tests for various diseases, including cancer, were done free of cost, and a blood donation camp was also organised.
Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu also took to his social media to share the pictures of the public service organised by his federation and informed that the mega free medical camp saw hundreds of people enthusiastically participating in blood donation drive, while many others got their physical tests done by the team of doctors and paramedics.
He said that PM Modi's life is truly a symbol of service and dedication, and“connecting his birthday with initiatives for societal welfare is an inspiration for every Indian.”
“In the last 11 years, Modi ji's leadership has completely transformed India's healthcare system. A 200 per cent increase in the health budget, reduction in GST on medicines, and ensuring quality and affordable healthcare facilities for every citizen... all these are the results of his sensitive thinking and visionary leadership,” he wrote further on X.
