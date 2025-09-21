Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Hails PM Modi For GST Reforms, Swadeshi Push

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the landmark GST reforms and his inspirational call to the countrymen to make every home a symbol of Swadeshi and to decorate every shop with Swadeshi.

Reacting to PM Modi's special address to the nation on the event of implementation of GST 2.0, CM Gupta reposted his comments on X and said,“A savings festival is beginning on the first day of Navratri.”

She also shared PM Modi's remarks that MSMEs and small enterprises will benefit undoubly from the next generation GST.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva also welcomed the implementation of next-generation GST reforms by the PM Modi's government, stating that the PM has given a big gift to the common people and traders of the country and Delhi on the first day of Navratri.

Sachdeva said that these reforms will not only make essential goods cheaper for the public but also enable traders to invest more in their businesses while helping them avoid complex legal hurdles related to taxation.

He stated that ahead of the festive season, the Union government's decision serves as a Festival of Savings for the people of Delhi.“This initiative will benefit everyone - from traders and shopkeepers to the poor, middle-class, youth, farmers, women, and entrepreneurs,” he said.

Sachdeva added that the PM Modi's government, which fulfilled the dream of 'One Nation, One Tax', has now taken another step to ease the financial burden on citizens ahead of the festival season.

He appealed to the people of Delhi to support local products and buy Made-in-India goods this festive season to contribute to the journey of making India self-reliant.

Earlier, the PM's address to the nation on the eve of landmark GST reforms carried a strong message on cooperative federalism as he called upon states to join the Centre's efforts to realise the dream of a self-reliant India.

Apart from greeting people on the eve of 'Bachat Utsav' or 'Savings Festival' and inspiring them to prefer Indian products over foreign ones, PM Modi appealed to all state governments to actively support the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Swadeshi campaigns.

“When the Centre and states move forward together, the dream of a self-reliant India will be fulfilled, every state will develop, and India will become a developed nation,” he said.

Seeking support from the state governments, PM Modi urged them to boost manufacturing in their regions with full energy and enthusiasm by creating a conducive environment for investment.

PM Modi hailed the next-generation Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms as historic and underscored the fact that the move will be a major step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat.