Triptii Dimri Brings Home Her New Fur Baby Lychee 'Our Family Just Got Bigger'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Actress Triptii Dimri brought home her new fur baby, Lychee, on Sunday.

She took to her official Instagram account and dropped a couple of photos posing with her fur buddy in the car.

The 'Dadhak 2' actress also shared a few videos of Lychee familiarizing himself with the surroundings. The clip featured him playing with his toy on his comfy bed.

We could also see Lychee sharing the territory with two cats, who already live in the house.

"Our family just got bigger (dog emoji) Welcome Home lychee (a beating heart and teary eyes emoji) (sic)", Triptii captioned the post.

Actress Patralekhaa reacted to the post with a "Awww", followed by three red heart emojis.

One of the Insta users wrote, "You with your pet is awesome dear", along with fire and red heart emoji.

Another one wrote, "Pretty little baby".

The third comment read, "You just kept two enemies in one house", hinting at having both a cat and a dog as her pets.

Work-wise, Triptii will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's "O' Romeo" co-starring Shahid Kapoor.

Touted to be a high-octane action thriller, the movie also stars Nana Patekar in a crucial role, along with others.

The project marks the 4th collaboration between Shahid and the director, after "Kaminey", "Haider", and 'Rangoon".

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, "O' Romeo" has been shot in picturesque locations.

The much-anticipated drama will be released in the cinema halls on February 14, 2026.

Additionally, Triptii has also replaced Deepika Padukone as the female lead in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's "Spirit". She will be seen sharing screen space with 'Baahubali' actor Prabhas for the first time in her next.

Over and above this, Triptii also has "Ma Behan" with Madhuri Dixit, and "Animal Park" opposite Ranbir Kapoor in her kitty.

Her lineup further includes a yet untitled movie with 'KGF' star Yash.