Retirement Planning Expert Robert Carey Shares Guidance On What To Do Before A 401(K) Rollover In Hellonation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should you do before starting a 401(k) rollover? A recent HelloNation article featuring Robert Carey of Carey Secure Money Management & Financial Services in Richmond outlines the essential steps to take before moving retirement savings. The article stresses that a rollover is more than transferring money from one retirement account to another-it is a decision that must align with long-term retirement goals while avoiding tax consequences and unnecessary fees.

The first step, as explained in the HelloNation article, is to review the rules of your existing employer-sponsored plan. Some plans allow funds to remain in place after leaving a job, while others require a rollover. Knowing the policies of your plan helps set the timeline and available options. This step ensures that you do not rush into a rollover without understanding the terms of your current retirement account.

The article then highlights the importance of defining retirement goals. For those seeking stability, rolling over into an IRA with conservative investment options may be the best fit. Others who want long-term growth may benefit from a retirement account with wider investment options. The right decision depends on your timeline to retirement, comfort with risk, and other sources of income.

Taxes are another critical factor. The HelloNation feature explains the difference between a direct rollover and an indirect rollover. With a direct rollover, funds move straight from your 401(k) to another retirement account such as an IRA, without triggering immediate tax consequences. An indirect rollover sends the distribution to you, and you have 60 days to deposit the money into another account. Missing the deadline means the funds are taxed, and your employer must withhold 20 percent upfront. To preserve the full balance, you would need to replace that withheld amount from your own pocket.

The distinction between direct rollover and indirect rollover may seem small, but the HelloNation article warns that it can determine whether you maintain retirement savings intact or face costly penalties. For most people, direct rollover is the simplest and safest path, but it still requires selecting the right type of receiving account.

Fees are also worth examining before a 401(k) rollover. Some employer-sponsored plans may carry lower costs than an IRA, while others are more expensive. Even small differences in annual fees add up significantly over time. Comparing current and future fee structures helps clarify the long-term impact on retirement savings.

The article also points out that many people use a 401(k) rollover to move funds into safer accounts. While employer-sponsored plans typically limit investment options, an IRA can be structured to include more conservative choices. These provide steadier growth and protect against market downturns, which may be especially valuable as retirement approaches.

Another step is to evaluate how a rollover fits into your broader retirement plan. Consolidating retirement accounts may make it easier to track savings and progress toward goals. On the other hand, spreading money across different retirement accounts may offer flexibility and diversification. The right decision depends on personal circumstances and priorities.

The HelloNation article concludes that a 401(k) rollover should never be treated as a routine task. Reviewing employer-sponsored plan rules, clarifying retirement goals, weighing tax consequences, and comparing investment options are all essential steps. Taking the time to evaluate these factors now ensures a smoother path to preserving and growing retirement savings.

The full article, titled What to Do Before Rolling Over Your 401(k) , can be read on HelloNation. In the feature, Richmond-based financial expert Robert Carey of Carey Secure Money Management & Financial Services explains how careful planning, from considering tax consequences to choosing investment options, helps protect retirement goals.

