Ghana: Bibiani Gold Stars & Asante Kotoko Receive $50K Each For Confederation Of African Football (CAF) Continental Campaigns

President John Dramani Mahama on Saturday demonstrated the government's unwavering commitment to sports development by presenting a sum of $50,000.00 each to Ghana Premier League champions Bibiani Gold Stars and MTN FA Cup holders Asante Kotoko.

This is to support Bibiani Gold Stars in their pursuit of the 2025-2026 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League title and Asante Kotoko in their quest for the CAF Confederations Cup.

Addressing representatives of both clubs at the Presidency in Accra, President Mahama said the funds would primarily“defray essential travel and accommodation costs” for their demanding continental campaigns.

“As you embark on this journey into Africa,” President Mahama charged the players,“I want to encourage you to do us proud. We will stand by you. We will help you.”

He drew inspiration from the“sterling performance” of legendary Ghanaian teams like Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak in the 1960s and 70s, urging the current generation to“bring back the past glory to Ghana's football.”

The President shared his personal pride when, during his travels across the continent, Ghana was recognised as a formidable sporting nation.

Mr Mahama said his administration's strategic prioritisation of sports is linked directly to sound fiscal management.

“With the savings we are making in terms of expenditure, by cutting down the size of government and avoiding waste of our national resources, it frees up more resources for us to invest in the things that are important. And sports is one of them.”

He outlined the government's expansive plans for sports infrastructure, announcing that the 2026 Budget and Economic Policy Statement would include provisions for the construction of“about seven brand new stadiums” across the country.

This initiative, aiming for“every region to have a stadium fit for purpose,” is designed to“improve playing conditions and make Ghana's football more competitive.”

Looking ahead, he announced the establishment of a dedicated“Sports Development Fund,” explaining,“We're encouraging corporate businesses and all others, including government, to put money into it, so that we can support you when you go into African competitions and even when you're playing locally.”

“Our expectations are high. You carry the expectations of all Ghanaians on your shoulders. The good thing about sports, and especially football, is that it unites us. If we invest in sports, particularly football, we're investing in building a united country. And that is not resources that have been wasted.”

