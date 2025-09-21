Canada, Australia And UK Recognise Palestinian State Ahead Of UN General Assembly
The UK recognised Palestinian state despite opposition from the US and Israel
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australia formally recognised the State of Palestine, but Hamas must have no role in Palestine.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Sunday announced that his country now recognises the state of Palestine.
"Canada recognises the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel," Carney said in a statement.
"Recognising the State of Palestine, led by the Palestinian Authority, empowers those who seek peaceful coexistence and the end of Hamas. This in no way legitimises terrorism, nor is it any reward for it," Carney said.
The Canadian PM also said the Palestinian Authority has provided "direct commitments" to Canada on reforming its governance, to hold general elections in 2026 in which Hamas "can play no part" and to demilitarize the Palestinian state.
The development comes as more than 140 members of the United Nations have recognised a Palestinian state, in a break with long-standing policy despite strong opposition from Israel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment