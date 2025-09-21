2-Year-Old Left Alone For Days Beside Mother's Dead Body In Cramped Home: Here's How He Survived
On August 17, police were called by a friend who had been unable to contact Zheng Yu for days. Inside the cramped, cluttered 10-square-metre home, her son was discovered dirty and weak, the South China Morning Post reported.
The toddler survived only on snacks, jellies, a pumpkin and herbal tea scattered around the room. He wore a soiled diaper and a short-sleeved shirt.Also Read | She called it 'medicine': What a mother did to her kids will leave you shocked
A kind neighbour cleaned him, cooked noodles with an egg and gave him fresh clothes before he was taken to the hospital.
Medical checks confirm little Mianmian was not harmed. He is now living with his birth father, who has five children to look after.
Zheng's life was full of hardship and struggle. She grew up in a poor family where both her parents had intellectual disabilities. They depended on welfare.Also Read | Man keeps mother's dead body in flat for 10 years; here's why
Zheng and her sister were raised by their grandmother. Later, Zheng had three children from different relationships. Her first two were taken in by their fathers.
She met Mianmian's father online though they never married officially. Their relationship broke down after her son's birth in February 2023. In the same month, Zheng cut contact with him.
“She wasn't allowed to raise her previous children, so she became very attached to this youngest son. She said she would rely on him for support in her old age,” SCMP quoted one of her relatives as saying.Also Read | Indian-origin man in US accused of hiding wife's dead body
“She even threatened suicide to fight for custody,” the relative said.
Online posts showed Zheng's health issues , including blood pressure and sugar problems. Her family suspects she died of a sudden illness, not by choice. The cause of her death remains under investigation.
Zheng“would not have abandoned the child to do something foolish”, according to her family.Social media reactions
SCMP quoted a couple of social media users commenting on the incident
“This man actually has five kids. I feel sorry for this child. I'm afraid he can't count on a father like that,” posted a user.
Another remarked,“She is only known to the public through such a tragic ending. This highlights the misfortunes she faced in life. I hope she can be reborn in peace and enjoy a happy, healthy life next time around.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment