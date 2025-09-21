North Korea Prepares Massive Parade For Workers' Party 80Th Anniversary

MENAFN - AzerNews) North Korea appears to be preparing for a large-scale military parade next month to commemorate the 80th founding anniversary of its ruling Workers' Party of Korea, a government source said Sunday, amid speculation that Chinese leader Xi Jinping may visit Pyongyang for the upcoming event,reports, citing Yonhap.

The North celebrates the party founding anniversary on Oct. 10, marking the date with large-scale military parades and gymnastic performances every five and 10 years.

"Personnel, equipment and vehicles have been identified at a military parade training field near Mirim Airport in Pyongyang since early July through satellite images," the source told Yonhap News Agency, citing satellite imagery.

Transporter erector launchers (TELs) were among the spotted equipment, according to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The source said the scale of the mobilized personnel and equipment for the presumed military parade seems to be larger compared with recent years.

North Korea last conducted a major nighttime military parade in September 2023 to mark its 75th state founding anniversary.

The North is believed to have invited high-level officials from overseas for the upcoming anniversary, with speculations that Chinese President Xi may attend the event.

On the sidelines of a major military parade that took place in Beijing earlier this month, Xi mentioned his intent to strengthen "high-level exchanges" during his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The government is closely monitoring whether high-level officials who have been invited will attend the event, the source said.