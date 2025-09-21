North Korea Prepares Massive Parade For Workers' Party 80Th Anniversary
The North celebrates the party founding anniversary on Oct. 10, marking the date with large-scale military parades and gymnastic performances every five and 10 years.
"Personnel, equipment and vehicles have been identified at a military parade training field near Mirim Airport in Pyongyang since early July through satellite images," the source told Yonhap News Agency, citing satellite imagery.
Transporter erector launchers (TELs) were among the spotted equipment, according to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The source said the scale of the mobilized personnel and equipment for the presumed military parade seems to be larger compared with recent years.
North Korea last conducted a major nighttime military parade in September 2023 to mark its 75th state founding anniversary.
The North is believed to have invited high-level officials from overseas for the upcoming anniversary, with speculations that Chinese President Xi may attend the event.
On the sidelines of a major military parade that took place in Beijing earlier this month, Xi mentioned his intent to strengthen "high-level exchanges" during his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
The government is closely monitoring whether high-level officials who have been invited will attend the event, the source said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment