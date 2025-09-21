Labor Ministry Fined 4,665 Establishments In 1St 8 Months 2025-Report

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep.21 (Petra) - From the beginning of this year until the end of August, Ministry of Labor's inspection teams fined 4,665 establishments and warned 5,465 others for failing to comply with the provisions of the Labor Law and the relevant regulations and instructions in force.According to a report of the Ministry's Central Inspection Directorate, monitoring teams conducted 20,708 field visits and carried out 13 inspection campaigns targeting specific economic sectors during January-August period.The ministry also received 6,930 labor-related complaints through its "Hemaya-Protection" e-platform by the end of August.Of these grievances, 3,776 cases were settled with employers, and the labor rights of the complaining workers were collected.Furthermore, 835 fines were issued against establishments that failed to comply with the ministry's procedures, while the number of pending labor complaints stands at 278.Complaints of unpaid wages topped the list, with 2,895 cases, followed by 462 grievances for termination of employment for indefinite-term contracts, 453 others for failure to issue experience certificates, 452 submitted to object legal procedures, and 291 for non-compliance with the minimum wage.Regarding child labor, the report indicated that inspection departments monitored 131 cases by the end of last August, warning 34 violating establishments and fining 64 others.The ministry implemented 31 awareness-raising activities to reduce child labor, and the electronic platform for underage labor gov) received 22 reports.Inspection teams visited 181 establishments to ensure their commitment to providing nurseries for their employees' children.During these visits, 10 nurseries were fined and 48 others were warned for non- compliance with the provisions of the Labor Law and the relevant regulations and instructions for regulating these institutional facilities.Regarding expatriate workers, the report showed that a total of 4,974 non-Jordanian workers received deportation orders by the end of last August.Meanwhile, deportation orders of 221 foreign workers were repealed and 402 others revoked these orders after paying the cancellation fees.As for complaints related to domestic workers, 731 cases were resolved during the same period.