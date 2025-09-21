JTB, Dutch CBI Partner To Promote Jordan's Sustainable Tourism

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 21 (Petra) –Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) on Sunday held a specialized training workshop on sustainable tourism, in partnership with the Dutch Centre for the Promotion of Imports from Developing Countries (CBI).The event was attended by a wide range of representatives from the Jordanian tourist sector, mainly travel agencies, hotels, restaurants, and civil society organizations.Talking during the opening ceremony, JTB Deputy Director General Wael Rousan, noted the board's role aims to keep pace with developments on tourism destination management and enhance the necessary environment to develop travel experience by providing "sustainable" practices that absorb global trends in tourism destination management (TDM).Rousan added that sustainable tourism focuses on protecting natural and cultural resources, supporting local communities' engagement, strengthening the national economy, and reducing the negative tourism-related impacts on the environment and society.JTB, through its partnership with the CBI, has previously trained its employees in highlighting sustainability practices in promotional campaigns and designing tourist routes, he pointed out.On its goals, he stated today's program is primarily aimed at the private sector to integrate "applicable" international standards in the Jordanian market.Calling for keeping pace with global developments in the tourism sector, he expressed hope that this workshop will contribute to enhancing Jordan's "competitiveness" as a sustainable tourism destination.