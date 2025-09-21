South Africa, US Hold “Constructive” Trade Talks
(MENAFN) South Africa’s Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition, Parks Tau, described his recent trip to Washington for discussions on bilateral economic relations with the United States as “constructive.”
Tau, together with the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, traveled to the US in advance of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80), which will convene in New York for six days beginning next Tuesday.
Posting on X, Tau stated that he had held “constructive” discussions with US Trade Representative, Ambassador Jamieson Greer, “on our way forward on SA-US Trade relations. Our teams have been in intense negotiations, and I will be briefing President [Cyril] Ramaphosa on the outcomes in due course.“
South Africa’s Embassy in Washington emphasized on its X account that “Tau reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to expanding trade and investment cooperation with the US.”
A statement from the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition underscored that the United States “remains a key trade and investment partner for South Africa.”
Exports from South Africa to the United States were estimated at $8.2 billion (around R142 billion), with more than 600 American firms operating in South Africa, alongside 22 South African businesses established in the US.
However, following the enforcement of 30% tariffs on South African goods on August 8, Pretoria presented a proposed revised agreement, which has thus far been dismissed by US President Donald Trump.
