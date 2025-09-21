Kremlin Comments on Trump’s Latest Remarks
(MENAFN) The “emotional” perspective of US President Donald Trump on the Ukraine reconciliation process is “completely understandable,” Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated.
The American head of state has often voiced his annoyance with the advancement of the discussions in recent weeks, admitting that he once believed Ukraine “would be easiest” to settle due to his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “He’s really let me down,” Trump remarked on Thursday.
When asked about Trump’s remarks, Peskov underlined that Moscow acknowledges his frustration, taking into account the US president’s individual commitment to trying to end the hostilities.
“We assume that the US and President Trump personally preserve their political determination and intention to proceed with their attempts to encourage a resolution in Ukraine. Therefore, of course, President Trump is quite emotional, so to speak, about this matter. This is completely understandable,” Peskov told reporters on Friday.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also reacted to Trump’s comments during an interview with a broadcaster, suggesting that the discontent stems from Trump’s business-driven outlook on leadership.
According to Russia’s top diplomat, the US leader is “a man of action, deals, and business, as he himself constantly emphasizes.”
“When President Trump says he’s disappointed… it’s partially explained by the fact that he wants rapid results,” Lavrov noted. “In some spheres, this may succeed; in others, it’s improbable.”
The American head of state has often voiced his annoyance with the advancement of the discussions in recent weeks, admitting that he once believed Ukraine “would be easiest” to settle due to his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “He’s really let me down,” Trump remarked on Thursday.
When asked about Trump’s remarks, Peskov underlined that Moscow acknowledges his frustration, taking into account the US president’s individual commitment to trying to end the hostilities.
“We assume that the US and President Trump personally preserve their political determination and intention to proceed with their attempts to encourage a resolution in Ukraine. Therefore, of course, President Trump is quite emotional, so to speak, about this matter. This is completely understandable,” Peskov told reporters on Friday.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also reacted to Trump’s comments during an interview with a broadcaster, suggesting that the discontent stems from Trump’s business-driven outlook on leadership.
According to Russia’s top diplomat, the US leader is “a man of action, deals, and business, as he himself constantly emphasizes.”
“When President Trump says he’s disappointed… it’s partially explained by the fact that he wants rapid results,” Lavrov noted. “In some spheres, this may succeed; in others, it’s improbable.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment