Athar Awards 2025 unveils 274 finalists across 35+ categories for its biggest edition yet
(MENAFN- TRACCS) Riyadh – Saudi Arabia, 19 September 2025: The highly anticipated shortlist of nominees for Athar Awards 2025 has been revealed, setting the stage for the boldest and most dynamic edition of Saudi Arabia’s biggest celebration of creativity and innovation. With 14 new categories added this year, the competition now spans more than 35 awards across Campaign, Team, and Individual segments, spotlighting breakthrough ideas, game-changing organisations, inspirational leaders, and some of the brightest young talent driving Saudi Arabia’s creative surge.
This year’s edition, taking place on 22 October 2025 at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh, will bring the curtain down on Athar – Saudi Festival of Creativity in one spectacular night, where the sharpest creative minds and innovative, ground-breaking campaigns will be honoured in the presence of over 800 industry leaders and professionals, brands, and rising stars.
This year’s shortlist was drawn from hundreds of entries and selected by a panel of 85 distinguished jurors from across the public, private, and government sectors. Chosen based on their proven expertise and influence, the jury reflects the diversity and dynamism of the industry itself, with around 60% returning from previous editions as speakers, exhibitors, or winners, underscoring a shared commitment to nurturing creativity in Saudi Arabia and building a thriving ecosystem for future talent.
Every shortlisted entry has gone through a rigorous, multi-stage evaluation, judged on criteria spanning research, idea, strategy, execution, and results for Campaigns; leadership, innovation, and industry contribution for Individuals; and growth, culture, and industry advancement for Teams. It’s this process that ensures only the most transformative work and creative marketing efforts that further the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 make the cut.
Athar Festival 2025 is presented by Motivate Media Group and TRACCS. For the full list of Athar Awards 2025 categories and nominees, visit the official website:
This year’s edition, taking place on 22 October 2025 at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh, will bring the curtain down on Athar – Saudi Festival of Creativity in one spectacular night, where the sharpest creative minds and innovative, ground-breaking campaigns will be honoured in the presence of over 800 industry leaders and professionals, brands, and rising stars.
This year’s shortlist was drawn from hundreds of entries and selected by a panel of 85 distinguished jurors from across the public, private, and government sectors. Chosen based on their proven expertise and influence, the jury reflects the diversity and dynamism of the industry itself, with around 60% returning from previous editions as speakers, exhibitors, or winners, underscoring a shared commitment to nurturing creativity in Saudi Arabia and building a thriving ecosystem for future talent.
Every shortlisted entry has gone through a rigorous, multi-stage evaluation, judged on criteria spanning research, idea, strategy, execution, and results for Campaigns; leadership, innovation, and industry contribution for Individuals; and growth, culture, and industry advancement for Teams. It’s this process that ensures only the most transformative work and creative marketing efforts that further the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 make the cut.
Athar Festival 2025 is presented by Motivate Media Group and TRACCS. For the full list of Athar Awards 2025 categories and nominees, visit the official website:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment