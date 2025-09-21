Sujalam-Sufalam Scheme: Gujarat Farmers No Longer Dependent On Rain For Farming
The 'Sujalam Sufalam Scheme' was launched in 2003 by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi and is said to be the backbone of the famed Gujarat model of improved irrigation and modern agricultural techniques.
The main objective of this scheme was to provide irrigation water to several districts of the state by diverting a canal from the Kadana Dam on the Mahi River in Mahisagar district.
A water management expert, Abhay Rawal, praising the scheme, said that it was a big success for 10 districts.
The Sujalam Sufalam spreading canal has also proven to be a 'life-saver' for areas with water scarcity. While continuous water supply has increased farmers' yields, it has also improved their economic condition.
This scheme has transformed the fortunes of Gujarat's farmers. Previously, farmers relied on rain for agriculture, but now the year-round availability of water has enabled them to grow crops in every season.
Kutch farmer Rajesh Bhai sharing his experience said, "Thanks to Sujalam-Sufalam Yojana, our fields have turned green and our incomes have increased. Under this scheme, we no longer have to depend on rain for water for our crops."
Under the leadership of current Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Sujalam Sufalam 2.0 is being further expanded.
This scheme is proving to be revolutionary in addressing water scarcity across the state through water management, raising groundwater levels, and building check dams and canals. This initiative has not only turned into a boon for the farmers but also an inspiration for other states in the country.
It has not only made Gujarat self-reliant in agriculture but has also set a new benchmark in water management.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment