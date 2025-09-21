Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kabul Warns U.S. About Threatening Afghanistan

2025-09-21 09:08:43
(MENAFN) Kabul on Sunday called on the United States not to “threaten” Afghanistan’s territorial sovereignty after President Donald Trump cautioned that "bad things" could occur if the interim Taliban administration refuses to hand over control of Bagram Air Base to the Pentagon.

Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the interim administration, emphasized on the US social media platform X that Afghanistan’s independence and territorial integrity are of “the utmost importance” to the Islamic Emirate, a stance consistently communicated during all bilateral talks with the United States.

He further highlighted that, according to the 2020 Doha Agreement, the US committed that “it will not use or threaten force against the territorial integrity or political independence of Afghanistan, nor interfere in its internal affairs.”

Following the 2020 deal struck between the Taliban and Trump’s first administration, all foreign troops departed Afghanistan by 2021.

Subsequently, the Taliban established an interim administration that now governs the conflict-affected nation.

Fitrat urged the United States to “remain faithful to their (Doha) commitments” and called for Washington to embrace a policy rooted in “realism and rationality,” instead of “repeating past failed approaches.”

Separately, Qari Fasihuddin Fitrat, chief of General Staff of the Afghan armed forces, stated Sunday that certain parties aim to reclaim Bagram through “political interaction,” as reported by a news agency.

Hamdullah Fitrat countered, asserting that “ceding even an inch of our soil to anyone is out of the question and impossible.”

