JSC Chairman, Members Take Oath Of Office
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
For newspapers only...
Amman, Sep. 21 (Petra) - Chairman and members of the Board of Commissioners of Jordan Securities Commission (JSC) were sown in before Prime Minister Dr. Jaafar Hassan on Sunday, following the issuance of a Royal decree approving the Cabinet's decision to appoint them.
The new board is comprised of JSC Chairman, Imad Mohammad Abu Haltam, and members, Alaa Al-Din Nasser Zoubi, Elias Ayoub Zureiqat, and Mohammad Abdul Satar Jaradat.
The oath was taken in accordance with the provisions of Article 10 of the Securities Law No. 18 of 2017.
Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs Abdul Latif Najdawi attended the swearing-in ceremony.
For newspapers only...
Amman, Sep. 21 (Petra) - Chairman and members of the Board of Commissioners of Jordan Securities Commission (JSC) were sown in before Prime Minister Dr. Jaafar Hassan on Sunday, following the issuance of a Royal decree approving the Cabinet's decision to appoint them.
The new board is comprised of JSC Chairman, Imad Mohammad Abu Haltam, and members, Alaa Al-Din Nasser Zoubi, Elias Ayoub Zureiqat, and Mohammad Abdul Satar Jaradat.
The oath was taken in accordance with the provisions of Article 10 of the Securities Law No. 18 of 2017.
Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs Abdul Latif Najdawi attended the swearing-in ceremony.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment