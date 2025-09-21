Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
JSC Chairman, Members Take Oath Of Office


2025-09-21 09:05:53
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sep. 21 (Petra) - Chairman and members of the Board of Commissioners of Jordan Securities Commission (JSC) were sown in before Prime Minister Dr. Jaafar Hassan on Sunday, following the issuance of a Royal decree approving the Cabinet's decision to appoint them.
The new board is comprised of JSC Chairman, Imad Mohammad Abu Haltam, and members, Alaa Al-Din Nasser Zoubi, Elias Ayoub Zureiqat, and Mohammad Abdul Satar Jaradat.
The oath was taken in accordance with the provisions of Article 10 of the Securities Law No. 18 of 2017.
Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs Abdul Latif Najdawi attended the swearing-in ceremony.

