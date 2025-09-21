Opening Of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Remembered For Mugham

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 officially began at the Baku City Circuit with the performance of the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan,reports.

This year, the anthem was performed by world-renowned mugham master and People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Alim Qasimov, alongside Fargana Qasimova. Their unique rendition was accompanied by a special stage composition and visual effects symbolizing the national tricolor flag. The performance also featured one of Azerbaijan's key cultural emblems-the eight-pointed star-presented as part of the ceremony.

The inclusion of mugham underscored Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage. Declared a“Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity” by UNESCO in 2003 and later inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2008, mugham is widely recognized as one of the most treasured elements of Azerbaijan's cultural identity.

This unforgettable moment celebrating national music and heritage marked the official opening of the final race of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025.