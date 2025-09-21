Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syrian President Goes to New York for Historic UN Visit

2025-09-21 09:04:49
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa on Sunday set off for a groundbreaking trip to New York to participate in this year’s UN General Assembly, marking the first attendance by a Syrian leader since 1967, the presidency reported.

During the assembly, Sharaa is anticipated to engage in numerous meetings and conduct talks with heads of state and official delegations.

This journey occurs as Damascus seeks a permanent removal of US sanctions, which remain in effect despite recent easing initiatives.

Many of these restrictions originate from a 2019 US law that penalized the former Assad administration for war crimes committed during the civil war.

Since Assad’s departure in late 2024, Syria’s new government has implemented political and economic reforms, while fostering social unity and striving to strengthen collaboration with regional and global partners.

Bashar al-Assad, who governed Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, bringing an end to the Baath Party’s rule, which had held power since 1963.

Subsequently, a new transitional administration, headed by Sharaa, was established in January.

