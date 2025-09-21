Trump Claims He 'Settled 7 Wars', Pushes India-Pak Mediation Again, Praises Modi & Shehbaz

Donald Trump reignited his mediation pitch between India and Pakistan, boasting that he had 'settled 7 wars' during his presidency. Speaking at a rally, Trump said he 'respects both PM Narendra Modi and PM Shehbaz Sharif,' hinting at his role as a global peacemaker amid ongoing South Asian tensions.

