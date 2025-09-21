India Will Bash Pakistan 'Like Always': Afghanistan Cricket Fan's Support For Men In Blue Goes Viral
The post has gone viral on social media. The Twitter (now X) post has been viewed for nearly 8 lakh times.
One social media user replied that Pakistan fans' reaction after Afghanistan's elimination from the Asia Cup 2025 highlighted two things. First, Afghanistan have become Asia's true No. 2 side. If they were in Pakistan's group, the Men in Green would have struggled to qualify for Super 4.Also Read | IND vs PAK LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025: Focus on Shubman Gill's form
“Afghanistan cricket has a bright future ahead, and it will very well be a part of all bigger ICC events for decades to come. While Pakis might be playing qualifiers for the same,” the user wrote.
“We will cook them again on Sunday,” wrote one Indian cricket fan while referring to the India vs Pakistan Super 4 encounter on September 21.
“Stay happy in advance, India will definitely destroy Pakistan,” commented another.Also Read | India vs Pakistan prediction: Will Men in Blue thrash archrivals once again?
Meanwhile, a user – apparently a Pakistan fan – commented,“Inko bhi support kr ke hara do (Oh sure, go ahead, support them too so that they lose as well).”
“Sorry, we are not Papistani,” Wahida replied.
“Yes, we will bash Pakistan,” wrote another Indian fan.
“Like always,” Wahida replied.
Like always? Is it true that India“always” defeat Pakistan in cricket ? Let's find out.India and Pakistan: Head-to-head stats in T20s
India and Pakistan have faced each other 14 times in T20 internationals. Out of these, India have won 11 while Pakistan have managed only 3 victories. This shows India's clear dominance in this format.Also Read | 'Psychiatrist can't help them...' - Ex-PCB chief's dig at current Pakistan team
Looking at recent meetings, India have won 4 out of the last 5 games against Pakistan. India won in September by 7 wickets, in June 2024 by 6 runs and in October 2022 by 4 wickets.
Pakistan's last T20I win against India came in September 2022 during the Asia Cup Super Four, when they chased down 182/5 against India.India and Pakistan: Head-to-head stats in ODIs
India and Pakistan have faced each other 136 times in ODIs. Out of these, Pakistan hold the edge with 73 wins while India have won 58. Five matches ended without a result.
Looking at recent ODI results, India have been a superior force, winning last 5 encounters. India won comfortably in February by 6 wickets, in October 2023 by 7 wickets, and in September 2023 by 228 runs.India and Pakistan: Head-to-head stats in Asia Cup
There have been 21 India-Pakistan encounters in Asia Cup. India mark their dominance with 12 wins while Pakistan have won just 6. Three matches did not produce any results.
The Men in Blue have won 4 out of 5 encounters against Pakistan in Asia Cup.
